Howden breaks through £3bn in revenue

Howden Group has broken through the £3bn adjusted revenue mark growing by 23% in the year ended 30 September 2024.

The rise in revenue was achieved with organic revenue growth of 15% and 65 acquisitions in the year.

In the UK in the 2024 calendar year, Howden purchased; Laurie Ross, Help Me Compare Group (ActiveQuote), Hencilla Canworth, Associated Beauty Therapists and Associated Irish Therapists.

Our talent drives our performance, helping us win new clients, and build a long-term, sustainable business with employee ownership as our key differentiator and now with an Enterprise Value approaching £20bn.

