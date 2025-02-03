Insurance Age

CII reports 15% increase in insurance qualifications

    By Rosie Simms

The Chartered Insurance Institute has reported a 15% annual increase in the number of its insurance qualifications completed in 2024.

There was rise in the completion of the majority of its insurance qualifications last year.

The most popular were the level 3 certificate in insurance (3,990 completions), level 3 award in London Market insurance (1,255 completions), and the level 4 diploma in insurance (1,104 completions).

