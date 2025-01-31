David Enoch retires from NIG and RSA
David Enoch, distribution and proposition director at RSA, is retiring after five years at the insurer and NIG during his 40 years in the financial services industry.
Over the coming weeks Enoch, pictured, will be in touch with brokers to ensure a smooth transition and “continuous, uninterrupted service to brokers”.
His successor has not yet been decided.
He joined NIG in 2019 from Aspen and became head of strategic broker relationships, marketing and propositions.
The £520m purchase of NIG and Farmweb was agreed in September 2023. RSA has committed to offering a single product set in the first half of this year.
Enoch took on his current role in February last
