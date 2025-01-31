Insurance Age

People Moves: 27 – 31 January 2025

chalkboard
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 7 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featured: MS Amlin, Hiscox, United Insurance Brokers, Canopius, MGAA, Lloyd’s, Westfield Specialty, Cowbell, CFC and Kennedys.

Sam Geddes to lead MS Amlin partnerships team

Sam Geddes, deputy chief underwriting officer, will lead MS Amlin’s partnership team.

Underwriting will be run by Simon Morgan, head of property and allied lines.

The team being built will sit alongside MS Amlin’s existing insurance and reinsurance divisions and operate as an arm of the office of the chief underwriting officer

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Blog: The compliance threat to M&A

Jill Hambley, managing director of Insurance Compliance Solutions, tackles the compliance basics smaller brokers must keep front of mind before listing a business for a potential sale to make sure any deal doesn’t end up on the scrapheap.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: