People Moves: 27 – 31 January 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featured: MS Amlin, Hiscox, United Insurance Brokers, Canopius, MGAA, Lloyd’s, Westfield Specialty, Cowbell, CFC and Kennedys.Sam Geddes to lead MS Amlin partnerships team
Sam Geddes, deputy chief underwriting officer, will lead MS Amlin’s partnership team.
Underwriting will be run by Simon Morgan, head of property and allied lines.
The team being built will sit alongside MS Amlin’s existing insurance and reinsurance divisions and operate as an arm of the office of the chief underwriting officer
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Aon maintains commercial organic growth at 5%
Aon has posted 5% organic revenue growth in its commercial risk solutions division for last year, the same as achieved in 2023.
Ex-Aviva boss Mark Wilson joins Policy Expert as chair
Former Abacai and Aviva leader Mark Wilson will join Policy Expert as chair next month with current chair and CEO Steve Hardy focusing on his CEO role.
Marsh revenue rises 8% in 2024
Marsh has again posted an 8% annual revenue rise, with the total reaching $12.54bn (£10.06bn) in 2024.
Buss retires from Arag UK CEO role as Haynes steps up
David Haynes has been named CEO of Arag UK Holdings and Arag Legal Expenses Insurance as Tony Buss retires from the role.
Tributes paid following the passing of ‘one of the great characters’, Mike Slack
Former British Insurance Brokers’ Association board member and managing director of specialist motor trade intermediary Road Runner, Mike Slack, has died.
Chubb brings Houston from US to lead new UK commercial insurance division
Chubb has appointed Andy Houston as head of UK commercial insurance, moving from the USA to take up the role next month.
Blog: The compliance threat to M&A
Jill Hambley, managing director of Insurance Compliance Solutions, tackles the compliance basics smaller brokers must keep front of mind before listing a business for a potential sale to make sure any deal doesn’t end up on the scrapheap.
Hedgehog Risk seeks new markets after securing US investment
SIG Insurance has acquired a substantial stake in specialist sports and prize insurance provider, Hedgehog Risk.