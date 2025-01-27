IFB launches campaign to tackle paid-ad spoofing scams

The Insurance Fraud Bureau has launched a national campaign aimed at the multi-million pound problem of paid-ad spoofing claims scams, as it revealed that victims could be facing up to £13,000 in unsolicited fees.

The IFB is currently investigating 140 claims linked to paid-ad spoofing worth more than £1.8m in suspected fraud. However, the organisation noted it is believed these figures “only scratch the surface” as many people are unaware they’ve been targeted.

Paid-ad spoofing scams involve unscrupulous firms paying for search engine ads that mimic those of genuine insurers (see box). The victim, who needs to contact their insurer to make a claim, can unwittingly contact a third party while believing