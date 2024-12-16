Arch names national production lead

Arch Insurance UK regional division has promoted Alex Turner to national production lead, with immediate effect.

In the role Turner is responsible for working with the underwriting, claims and transformation teams across Arch’s branch network to develop its core product range and value-add services while reinforcing strategic partnerships.

Based in Colchester, Turner will report to Steve Bashford, CEO Arch UK regional division.

With over 20 years of experience in the UK market Turner joined the business in 2022 from Axa. He was most recently branch manager of Arch’s Colchester operations.

Bashford said: “Alex