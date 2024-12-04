RSA targets writing to brokers in January on commission as NIG integration progresses

RSA will have harmonised its baseline commission tables by the end of this year, according to Laura Fox, distribution development director, in the latest integration webinar after the deal for NIG.

The insurer intends to write to all of its brokers by the end of January to give the appropriate contractual notice of any intention to adjust the policy level commission rates.

Fox noted there were a number of factors that could shift the timeline a little but it was “absolutely linked to delivery and our rollout of a single product”.

Ultimately, we want to offer a far more transparent commission strategy to the market and critically to our customers.Laura Fox, RSA

