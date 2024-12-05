Interview: Nikki Lidster, Zurich

Nikki Lidster sets out her promises to brokers having taken up the post of head of SME and trading at Zurich earlier this year.

As revealed by Insurance Age, Lidster stepped into the role when Will Edwards left to pursue an opportunity outside the insurer.

Along with experience in the job – she previously covered it when Edwards was on paternity leave – she brought over 20 years with Zurich to the job most recently including four as SME operations manager (see career box, right).

Lidster on decades at Zurich

Head of SME and trading Nikki Lidster has, in effect, spent all her career at Zurich. She started in insurance in