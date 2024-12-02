Ecclesiastical partners with Clear on local councils scheme

Ecclesiastical has teamed up with Clear Councils, part of Clear Group, adding the broker’s local councils insurance to its schemes book in an arrangement that will come in to force at the start of 2025.

The Gloucester-based insurer previously partnered with Clear-owned Brokerbility on a bricks and mortar scheme at the start of 2023 in the first tie-up between the pair.

Chartered broker Clear Councils has over 50 years of experience providing cover to local councils, including public liability, employers’ liability, officials’ indemnity, legal expenses and property damage.

We’ve had some great successes at Ecclesiastical over the last couple of years, securing important new business for our