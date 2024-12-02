Ecclesiastical partners with Clear on local councils scheme
Ecclesiastical has teamed up with Clear Councils, part of Clear Group, adding the broker’s local councils insurance to its schemes book in an arrangement that will come in to force at the start of 2025.
The Gloucester-based insurer previously partnered with Clear-owned Brokerbility on a bricks and mortar scheme at the start of 2023 in the first tie-up between the pair.
Chartered broker Clear Councils has over 50 years of experience providing cover to local councils, including public liability, employers’ liability, officials’ indemnity, legal expenses and property damage.
We’ve had some great successes at Ecclesiastical over the last couple of years, securing important new business for our
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Ageas promotes Beckett to MD of broker and partnerships
Ageas UK has appointed chief distribution officer Adam Beckett to the newly created role of managing director of broker and partnerships.
Partners& in triple swoop
Partners& has added another two brokers and a managing general agent to its stable, Insurance Age can reveal.
Industry reacts to discount rate change
Insurance industry specialists have welcomed the government moving the personal injury discount rate to 0.5% with PwC calculating it will lower motor premiums by £50 on average.
Personal injury discount rate shift will cut motor premiums, says PWC
The government will move the discount rate applicable to personal injury lump sum compensation payments to 0.5% as of 11 January 2025.
Polaris at 30 – Jackie Childs
In the concluding instalment of Polaris at 30, senior business analyst at the insurance industry-owned organisation Jackie Childs rounds up the progress on digital trading moving from monthly personal lines updates sent out on floppy discs to the new era of risk and rating dexterity that can only be supported electronically.
Brokers raised concerns to Biba on initial FCA ‘name and shame’ proposals
Brokers raised concerns to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association about the Financial Conduct Authority’s original transparency proposals, the trade body has confirmed to Insurance Age.
Rokstone launches disgrace cover
Managing general agent Rokstone has added to its contingency product suite with the launch of disgrace cover.
CFC unveils new product aimed at mid-to-large tech companies
Specialist insurance provider CFC has launched what it describes as a “comprehensive insurance solution” for mid-size to multinational tech companies.