Second quarter of motor premium falls in a row – ABI

The average motor insurance premium fell by 2% in July to September to £612, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers, the second consecutive quarterly drop.

The price of premiums fell 2% in Q2 having kicked off 2024 with a 1% rise.

Despite the latest reduction the average cost of motor insurance was £50 (9%) higher than the same period in 2023 due to strong hikes at the end of that year.

The figures mirror the direction of travel

