Insurance Age

RBC warns of potential £250m premium finance hit to Close Brothers

Bonus time
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

If a recent court ruling on motor finance litigation is upheld and spreads to premium finance Close Brothers could suffer a £250m hit, equity analysts RBC Capital Markets have warned.

The initial estimate of Close Brothers’ potential liability in the event of a “bad outcome,” which the experts acknowledged was the “downside scenario” of a “bleaker path,” came alongside modelling a £100m scenario.

In 2021, after research into the motor finance sector, the Financial Conduct Authority banned discretionary commission arrangements removing the incentive to increase the interest rate that a customer pays.

This January, after several rulings by the Financial Ombudsman Service, the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: