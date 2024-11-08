RBC warns of potential £250m premium finance hit to Close Brothers

If a recent court ruling on motor finance litigation is upheld and spreads to premium finance Close Brothers could suffer a £250m hit, equity analysts RBC Capital Markets have warned.

The initial estimate of Close Brothers’ potential liability in the event of a “bad outcome,” which the experts acknowledged was the “downside scenario” of a “bleaker path,” came alongside modelling a £100m scenario.

In 2021, after research into the motor finance sector, the Financial Conduct Authority banned discretionary commission arrangements removing the incentive to increase the interest rate that a customer pays.

This January, after several rulings by the Financial Ombudsman Service, the