Kova enters multi-year capacity agreement with Hadron

Kate Albert at Kova
Professional indemnity-focused managing general agent Kova Professions has entered a capacity agreement with Hadron, the specialty insurance carrier rated A- by AM Best.

The partnership, a five-year commitment, is enabled by the Accelerant Risk Exchange and effective immediately.

Kova was launched in March and is led by CEO Kate Albert, pictured, formerly head of underwriting at MGA Landmark.

Albert previously told Insurance Age Kova is targeting a book of around £25m–£30m in the next five years writing in

