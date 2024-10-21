Insurance Age

Complete Cover lost £1.7m in run-up to run-off

Exit sign
Complete Cover Group lost £1.68m in 2023 with turnover tumbling to £2.7m ahead of the car and van specialist broker going into run-off.

Insurance Age revealed in December 2023 that Complete Cover’s book was being transferred to Sunbury-on-Thames–based broker UDrive.

A filing at Companies House detailed losses were up by 85% from the £906,000 deficit in 2022, while turnover fell by a third year-on-year from £4.16m.

Headcount dropped from a previously reported 91 people to 48 staff in 2023.

It had been as high as 340 employees in 2020 when turnover stood at over £14m.

Challenging year

In the document, the directors reported: “2023 was

