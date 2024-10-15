Seventeen Group lifts turnover in 2023
Seventeen Group boosted turnover by 21.8% to £45.31m in 2023 on the back of acquisitions and organic growth, as it trimmed losses compared to the year before.
The business consists of four units – James Hallam Insurance Brokers, Isle of Man-based broker Kestrel Insurance Services, managing general agent Touchstone Underwriting and London Re, a joint venture with MRH Trowe delivering a Lloyd’s broker based in Dusseldorf with a branch in London.
The group struck six deals in the year (see box).Deals in 2023
1 June – AIM Risk Services, previously an appointed representative of James Hallam
13 July – travel sector specialist McGregor Insurance Services
3
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Ex-Simply Business boss Jason Stockwood named as NED at Ripe
Companies House has confirmed the appointment of former Simply Business group CEO Jason Stockwood as non-executive director of managing general agent Ripe.
SRG buys in Singapore as it starts Asia expansion
Specialist Risk Group has acquired HL Suntek Insurance Brokers based in Singapore, subject to customary closing conditions, to spearhead its expansion into Asia.
Broker Expo 2024: Sellers have to work harder in 12 months after acquisition
Richard Pitt, managing director at Critical Friend Partnership, observed at the Broker Expo 2024 that in the first 12 months after the acquisition, the seller is “probably going to have to work harder”.
CII institute pushes back into the operating black
The institute arm of the Chartered Insurance Institute Group returned to operating profit in 2023 with a £745,000 surplus after three years of red ink.
Third quarter of car insurance price falls – WTW/Confused
Comprehensive car insurance premiums have now dropped year-on-year after a third consecutive quarterly fall in prices, according to the latest findings by WTW and Confused.
Broker Expo 2024: Brokers urged to focus on claims to grow successfully
Brokers can easily get pulled into a ‘downward cycle’ which will thwart growth plans if they fail to manage their claims process.
Broker Expo 2024: Education part of solution to cyber cover confusion
Specialist insurers can provide cyber cover expertise and training to brokers to build confidence, according to experts at the Broker Expo 2024 in Birmingham.
Chubb launches construction industry practice
Chubb has launched a construction industry practice in the UK and Ireland ready to trade locally with brokers across its branch network as it also unveiled a new product for the sector.