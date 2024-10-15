Seventeen Group lifts turnover in 2023

Seventeen Group boosted turnover by 21.8% to £45.31m in 2023 on the back of acquisitions and organic growth, as it trimmed losses compared to the year before.

The business consists of four units – James Hallam Insurance Brokers, Isle of Man-based broker Kestrel Insurance Services, managing general agent Touchstone Underwriting and London Re, a joint venture with MRH Trowe delivering a Lloyd’s broker based in Dusseldorf with a branch in London.

The group struck six deals in the year (see box).

Deals in 2023

1 June – AIM Risk Services, previously an appointed representative of James Hallam

13 July – travel sector specialist McGregor Insurance Services

