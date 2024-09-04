TBIG increases shareholding in Deva to 75%

The Broker Investment Group has increased its shareholding in the Deva Group to 75% from 49%.

TBIG initially took the minority stake in the Chester-headquartered company in May 2024.

The Deva Group is made up of several local insurance brokers. Four of theses trade under the banners of Daulby Read (Chester) and Gomm Insurance brokers (Sutton Coldfield), Hornby Snape, Much Ado About Insurance, while Townsends Insurance from Prestatyn trades under Daulby Read.

At the start of the year Deva expanded, buying Gomm Insurance Brokers, pushing into the West Midlands.

