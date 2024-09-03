Insurance Age

Clear buys Accelerate Underwriting

buy
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The Clear Group has made its fourth managing general agent acquisition snapping up Accelerate Underwriting.

Established in 2015, Accelerate is a £19m gross written premium MGA and underwrites non-standard, specialist and niche commercial products, including care homes, guest houses, unoccupied properties, boats and pleasure craft.

Continuing to operate from its London office on Fenchurch Street, Scott Brown, managing director of Accelerate and his team of ten will all join the Clear Group. They will work closely with Mandy Hunt, managing director of Clear MGA, to build and grow its MGA proposition for

