SRG adds to MGA offering with Capulus

Specialist Risk Group has purchased Capulus, a specialist motor fleet managing general agent, based in Wales, and will build out SRG's MGA MX which was launched in December 2021.

Capulus has 21 staff and SRG claimed it has a reputation for delivering bespoke solutions and exceptional service to UK broker partners.

SRG previously added to MX in July when it acquired property and casualty MGA Trilogy Underwriting and political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks.

Joining Specialist Risk Group and MX is an exciting new chapter for Capulus. We are proud of what the team has achieved so far and believe that, with SRG’s support, we can take our proposition to the next