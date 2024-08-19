Ardonagh Advisory buys R K Henshall

Ardonagh has acquired chartered insurance broker R K Henshall & Co based in Sandbach, Cheshire, subject to regulatory approval.

Founded in 1976, the broker employs 35 people and specialises in commercial insurance. It also has a number of schemes through its Air Underwriting division.

Directors John Henshall and Allen Simpson will remain with the business. Henshall will continue to lead the broker and report to Stephen Boyd, managing director of Advisory Insurance Brokers in the North.

In July Ardonagh Advisory made its fifth deal of the year as it acquired Rollinson Smith Insurance Brokers, a community broker servicing