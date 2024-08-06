Alps partners with AmTrust on motor book
Add-on insurance provider Alps has moved its entire motor book, under a full delegated authority agreement, to AmTrust International.
The book includes standard motor protection, motor legal expenses, and the Alps Complete product including vehicle hire.
The firm detailed that under the agreement it will have a direct binder with Amtrust but keep control of all claims via its group law firm, Alps Legal.
Alps also offers add-on cover including sole trader, commercial, landlord and family legal expenses.
It also demonstrates the strength of our proposition. AmTrust operates to the most robust levels of due diligence, and their
Twickenham to be renamed Allianz Stadium
Twickenham will become Allianz Stadium from September as part of a deal with the Rugby Football Union that sees the insurer make an unspecified "long-term investment" in the sport
Body cameras improve claims dispute times and pricing – Axa’s Barnett
Body cameras help decrease the length of claims disputes involving brokers according to Dougie Barnett, director of customer risk management and midmarket at Axa UK.
Brown & Brown buys trade credit insurance solutions specialist
Brown & Brown Europe has acquired 100% of the share capital of trade credit insurance solutions specialist, CI Group.
Halo founder launches insurtech Gigasure
Ernesto Suarez has launched insurtech managing general agent Gigasure offering travel, backpackers, and car hire excess insurance.
Paragon buys Cox Mahon
Paragon International Insurance Brokers, a professional and financial lines subsidiary of PSC Insurance Group, has bought PI specialist Cox Mahon.
James Hallam opens new office in Exeter with cyber and technology hub
James Hallam has opened a cyber and technology hub at Exeter Science Park, taking its branch network in the South West to four.
QuestGates adds Equistone as minority investor
Loss adjusting and claims solution group QuestGates has secured investment from private equity investor Equistone Partners Europe.
ABI measures 2% drop in motor premiums in Q2
The average motor insurance premium fell by 2% in April to June compared to the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers.