Jensten buys Chris Knott Insurance Consultants to bolster South East presence

Jensten has bought Chris Knott Insurance Consultants adding 19 staff and an office in Hastings to the group.

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will bring £6.1m of gross written premium to Jensten.

The broker covers both personal and commercial lines but is best known for its niche motor scheme, focusing on classic cars and owners club vehicles.

It also has specialisms in insurance for small charities, allotments, canine-related activities, and photographers.

Jensten noted the purchase enhances its presence in London and the South East building on the acquisition of Berns Brett last year.

