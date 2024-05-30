Brown & Brown promotes Callan to retail CEO

Brown & Brown Europe has appointed Carolyn Callan as CEO for UK retail, just over a week after Insurance Age revealed the departure of Duncan Carter.

The firm has also promoted Stuart Grieb to the newly created position of chief commercial officer for UK retail.

Callan, previously managing director, joined the broker in November 2023, and succeeds Carter who had been with the business since September 2021.

Prior to Brown & Brown, Callan, pictured, was commercial