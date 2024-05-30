Insurance Age

Brown & Brown promotes Callan to retail CEO

Carolyn Callan
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Brown & Brown Europe has appointed Carolyn Callan as CEO for UK retail, just over a week after Insurance Age revealed the departure of Duncan Carter.

The firm has also promoted Stuart Grieb to the newly created position of chief commercial officer for UK retail.

Callan, previously managing director, joined the broker in November 2023, and succeeds Carter who had been with the business since September 2021.

RelatedInterview: Carolyn Callan, Brown & Brown 

Three months into the role at her “forever” home of Brown & Brown, Carolyn Callan explains her plans and priorities to Emmanuel Kenning.

Prior to Brown & Brown, Callan, pictured, was commercial

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

NSM to buy AllClear owner

NSM Insurance has signed up to buy InsurEvo Group, including AllClear Insurance, InsureandGo and JustCover, from Synova.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: