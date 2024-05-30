Brown & Brown promotes Callan to retail CEO
Brown & Brown Europe has appointed Carolyn Callan as CEO for UK retail, just over a week after Insurance Age revealed the departure of Duncan Carter.
The firm has also promoted Stuart Grieb to the newly created position of chief commercial officer for UK retail.
Callan, previously managing director, joined the broker in November 2023, and succeeds Carter who had been with the business since September 2021.RelatedInterview: Carolyn Callan, Brown & Brown
Three months into the role at her “forever” home of Brown & Brown, Carolyn Callan explains her plans and priorities to Emmanuel Kenning.
Prior to Brown & Brown, Callan, pictured, was commercial
