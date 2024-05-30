Insurance Age

Marginal improvement but still only one-third of brokers have net zero plan

Ethical responsbility
Only 35% of brokers have a plan to achieve net zero emissions, and/or are already implementing one, according to research by Aviva.

The proportion is though up from 27% in 2023 and 17% in 2022.

Drawing on the findings of its latest Broker Barometer research Aviva noted that just 5% of brokers have taken no action to date.

Aviva’s Sustainable Business Coach is one of those tools providing brokers with the ability to benchmark their progress. Not only does this help them to create a long-term plan, but it also ensures that they remain a confident and reliable partner to clients whose needs are constantly evolving.

