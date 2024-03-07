Insurance Age

Aviva posts double digit UK GWP and operating profit rises for 2023

Aviva grew premiums in the UK by 16% last year to £6.19bn with rises across both commercial and personal lines.

Commercial lines was up 10% year-on-year to £3.23bn as personal lines jumped 24% to £2.96bn.

The insurer detailed the commercial increase included 13% growth in SME business alongside 7% in the global corporate and specialty unit driven by rate strengthening, retention and new business.

The improvements in personal lines were also attributed to rating discipline as the provider pointed to growth in Aviva Zero and Azur High Net Worth.

