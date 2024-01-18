Insurance Age

Biba welcomes Indeed as associate

Recruitment
Indeed has become an associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in the same month that the trade body launched a programme with the Careers & Enterprise Company.

Indeed specialises in sourcing and attracting, recruitment automation and employer branding solutions. It can also offer members expertise and support with filling job vacancies. 

Investment

Michael Harvey, national account manager for insurance, commented: “This is an important step in investing in the insurance broker community. We know the industry has always had barriers to attracting and retaining the right talent. 

“With our wealth of data, expertise and guidance, we are excited about putting

