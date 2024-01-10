Circle grows turnover, profits and headcount

Post tax profits at Circle 1991, the holding company for Circle Insurance Services, rose by nearly 20% in the year ended 30 April 2023 as turnover and headcount also grew.

A filing at Companies House detailed profits came in at £446,937 as turnover increased 5.5% to £9.15m, building on a double digit increase the year before.

Circle 1991 became the holding company for Circle Insurance Services group of companies on 1 May 2020.

The independent Coventry-headquartered chartered broker was formed in 1991 by group chairman Tony Norcott and is also an accredited Lloyd’s broker and coverholder.

