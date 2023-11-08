Source adds Prestige Underwriting to home panel as it rolls out first own product

Source Insurance has unveiled Source Home, the first home insurance product it has created, and confirmed that Prestige Underwriting has joined its panel as the inaugural underwriter of the new common worded offering.

According to Source, non-standard specialist managing general agent Prestige is the “first of many underwriters” for the product, as it highlighted that the move marks the beginning of product and risk expansion.

Top 100 UK Broker Source is an online platform for the sellers of insurance, which is predominantly used by around 15,000 mortgage advisors and independent financial advisors.

Choice

Carl Oakes, sales and marketing director at Source Insurance, detailed that the partnership with