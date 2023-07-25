WTW takes Lucy Clarke from Marsh as risk and broking president
WTW has swooped for Marsh’s Lucy Clarke as its new president of risk and broking.
Clarke, pictured, will join in the third quarter of 2024. Until she comes on board Adam Garrard will continue as head of risk and broking and will then switch to being chairman of the division.
In her new role Clarke will report to WTW CEO Carl Hess, and will be responsible for the day-to-day financial and operational management and growth of the business.Experience
Clarke has been president of Marsh Specialty and Global Placement for over four years.
Before this she was CEO of JLT Global
