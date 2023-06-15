Meet the MGA: Inperio

After applying for a holiday job, Inperio director Simon Lovat began a career in insurance and rose through the ranks of the industry. He now runs a successful managing general agency and a number of businesses that sit alongside it. He gives his tips on how to make it in the challenging, but rewarding, MGA space.

Why did you choose a career in insurance?

Like many people in this industry, I didn’t go looking for a career in insurance and I don’t have any family ties to it.

It was the summer of 2002 and I was 21. I had just finished my first year at university and my father told me that I needed to get a summer job.

I had no idea what I wanted to do, and so I looked in the job section of the Evening Standard – there was a tiny advertisement, simply saying, ‘Summer Work, Get Rich: Send your CV to …’ and