QBE makes four appointments in regional restructure

QBE has appointed four heads of trading as part of a regional push in the UK.

The new roles are broker-facing and will focus on improving QBE’s trading engagement and visibility with regional brokers.

A QBE spokesperson said the appointments followed feedback from brokers saying they wanted to have access to empowered decision-makers locally.

The insurer detailed the individuals will head the regional underwriting teams in each office.

It added that the creation of these new roles was part of an ongoing growth strategy for the UK, and that the heads of trading will be