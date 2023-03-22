Insurance Age

M&A slips back from 2021 record to £4bn in 2022

A pile of coins with two magnifying glasses
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Imas has calculated that the value of UK general insurance distribution M&A dropped to £4bn in 2022 from £5.6bn in 2021, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to the mergers and acquisitions specialists, there were 107 transactions in 2022, down 27% on the record-breaking year before (see chart below).

Imas noted that despite the reduced number of deals sector consolidation is still “continuing at breakneck speed”.

The figures show that there were 62 deals valued at below £5m, dropping by three transactions, and 45 above the threshold – a fall from 81 in 2021.

Imas

There were six deals valued at more than £100m – versus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Hagerty launches private client service

Hagerty, a car insurance provider, has launched its private client service, which can be sold through brokers who have customers with a vehicle, or vehicles, worth £250,000 or more.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: