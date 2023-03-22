M&A slips back from 2021 record to £4bn in 2022
Imas has calculated that the value of UK general insurance distribution M&A dropped to £4bn in 2022 from £5.6bn in 2021, Insurance Age can reveal.
According to the mergers and acquisitions specialists, there were 107 transactions in 2022, down 27% on the record-breaking year before (see chart below).
Imas noted that despite the reduced number of deals sector consolidation is still “continuing at breakneck speed”.
The figures show that there were 62 deals valued at below £5m, dropping by three transactions, and 45 above the threshold – a fall from 81 in 2021.Imas
There were six deals valued at more than £100m – versus
