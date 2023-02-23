Insurance Age

Zurich flags rise in commercial crime claims as firms face average losses of £140,000

Theft at work in England and Wales has jumped by a fifth (19%), according to data released by Zurich.

The insurer has analysed Freedom of Information results from 43 police forces in England and Wales.

The national figures revealed almost 6000 workers were caught stealing from their employer in 2022, up from 5000 the year before.

Employee theft ranges from petty pilfering of office supplies to the theft of data and embezzlement of company funds.

Zurich noted that, although overall numbers are low, it has seen an increase in commercial crime claims, including employee theft.

This can leave

