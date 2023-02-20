Tysers sells bloodstock broking team and MGA Galileo to Howden
Tysers has revealed the sale of its bloodstock broking team and bloodstock managing agent, Galileo, to the “perfect new home” of Howden.
Lloyd’s wholesale broker Tysers was bought by AUB Group from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners for £500m in September 2022.
Tysers CEO Clive Buesnel detailed that, while the firm had built “an exceptional bloodstock business”, it was no longer an area of focus.Related AUB completes Tysers buy
AUB Group has completed the £500m purchase of Lloyd’s wholesale broker Tysers from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners.
He detailed it had agreed to sell the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
CII confirms John Bissell’s retirement
John Bissell will be retiring from his role as the Chartered Insurance Institute’s chief operating officer, and board member, in early April 2023.
Travel insurance provider TIF Group re-enters broker market
Travel Insurance Facilities Group has re-entered the broker market with a new dedicated portal.
Covid and inflation costs bite as QBE International COR ticks up to 92.5%
QBE International has reported a combined operating ratio of 92.5% for 2022, which is up from 90.6% in 2021.
Premier Choice Healthcare buys Visibly Health and further PMI portfolio
Global Risk Partners-owned Premier Choice Healthcare has bought Visibly Health and, separately, a book of business controlled by self-employed consultant Gill Nicholson.
Are brokers bucking the trend of insurtech investment struggles?
According to a new Gallagher Re report, global insurtech investment fell in the fourth quarter of 2022 to its lowest level since the third quarter of 2020. Sophie Locke-Cooper details why some may be struggling even if there are signs of hope among broker insurtechs.
Allianz reveals £32m December freeze hit and CEO Holmes predicts rate hikes to continue
Allianz Holding has revealed the impact of the winter weather on its bottom line, as CEO Colm Holmes forecast that the Q3 and Q4 rating hikes would continue into 2023.
Moneysupermarket details decline in searches following FCA pricing change
Moneysupermarket has posted insurance revenue of £172m, in the year ended 31 December 2022, compared with £158.7m in 2021.
Operating profit falls almost 60% at Allianz Holdings in 2022
Allianz Holdings has posted a 58.3% drop in operating profit to £132.3m for 2022 as its combined operating ratio deteriorated year on year from 93.2% to 99.2%.