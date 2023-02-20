Tysers sells bloodstock broking team and MGA Galileo to Howden

Tysers has revealed the sale of its bloodstock broking team and bloodstock managing agent, Galileo, to the “perfect new home” of Howden.

Lloyd’s wholesale broker Tysers was bought by AUB Group from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners for £500m in September 2022.

Tysers CEO Clive Buesnel detailed that, while the firm had built “an exceptional bloodstock business”, it was no longer an area of focus.

Related AUB completes Tysers buy

AUB Group has completed the £500m purchase of Lloyd’s wholesale broker Tysers from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners.

He detailed it had agreed to sell the