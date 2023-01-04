Aston Lark to open branches in South Wales and the Thames Valley

Aston Lark is expanding its UK regional footprint by opening offices in South Wales and The Thames Valley.

The broker, part of Howden Group since last April, already has more than 75 offices in the UK and Ireland, with 2,000 employees serving 200,000 customers and more than £1.2bn of premiums.

The business listed that while technology enhancements had made it possible to service client needs from anywhere, there was still no substitute for having people on the ground and embedded in the communities.

Warren Dickson, Aston Lark UK managing director commented: “While our business has changed over the