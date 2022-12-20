Insurance Age

Opinion: Machine learning – the art of the possible

Tom Murphy, CEO Machine Learning Programs
    • Tom Murphy

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Using an analogy involving cats and dogs Tom Murphy, co-founder and chief technology officer of Machine Learning Programs, explains machine learning, why it matters and how it can help brokers.

As automation ramps up and aggregators grow, consumers are looking for quick insurance covers. Automated risk selection is required, but traditional computer programming is not up to the task.

For years the insurance industry has tried to describe what a good risk looks like.

We make our best attempt at it and accept that it’s a hard thing to explain conclusively to a computer. We can recognise bad risks when we see them, but concretely describing them is hard. This is why underwriters and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: