Circle grows turnover and profit
Coventry-headquartered broker Circle boosted profit by a third with turnover up over 10% in its financial year ended 30 April 2022.
A filing at Companies House for the insurance broking group revealed profit after tax rose from £280,923 in 2021 to £374,611 in the most recent period.
The figures for Circle 1991 showed that turnover jumped to £8.68m at the group, ahead of the £7.87m posted in the previous year.
Circle 1991 became the holding company for Circle Insurance Services group of companies with effect from 1 May 2020.
The independent chartered broker was formed in 1991 by group chairman Tony Norcott and is also an
