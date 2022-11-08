AssuredPartners buys Anchorman
US-headquartered AssuredPartners has bought professional indemnity specialist Anchorman Insurance Consultants.
Devon-based Anchorman, founded in 1998, places in the region of £8m in gross written premium for over 3000 SMEs. The broker has a particular focus on property-based professionals such as estate agents, surveyors, architects and structural engineers.
AssuredPartners confirmed that all the team will stay in their current roles and continue under the management of Tony and Gillian Cross.
The consolidator bought Hettle Andrews & Associates in Birmingham in 2019 as it began to develop its
