Aviva still has fizz in broker personal lines friendships after Lemonade deal, says Hemming

Aviva is “absolutely open for personal lines business”, according to Gareth Hemming, managing director of UKGI distribution & SME.

“Where we see brokers playing a particular role is in the more heavily advised [part of the market] – private clients and potentially non-standard,” Hemming told Insurance Age.

“We have a number of facilities with brokers that other brokers can access to enable us to write the more non-standard stuff. We are totally open for personal lines but really clear where the broker adds advice and value are the parts we want to be strong in.”

