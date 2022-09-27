Close Brothers reports premium finance drop
Close Brothers has posted a 4% fall in its premium finance book to £1bn in the year to 31 July 2022.
According to the company, the reduction was driven by “lower demand for the funding of insurance policies from consumers”.
Adding: “This was partially offset by strong new business volumes as customers look to ease cash flow pressures in the commercial market.”.
Premium finance, mainly for individuals and small businesses, sits within the banking group’s retail offering which also includes intermediated finance through motor dealers. They are separate divisions with the same management team
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Analysis: Brokers, insurers and the FCA’s product governance - confusion reigns
- Zego doubling down on growth with 40 brokers
- RSA sets out strategic roadmap for 2025 with new "broker promise" vow
- Mark Coffey named personal lines and e-trade director at Premium Credit
- One Call reports £6.25m fall in profit, despite rise in turnover
- FCA pinpoints good and poor practices for orderly broker wind-downs
- Aviva “disappointed” at other insurers for not offering fairly priced multi-occupancy building insurance