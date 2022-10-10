Market Moves – October 2022
The latest recruitment news from around the industry.Brokers
Bob Thaker, the former UK CEO of Hiscox, has taken over as CEO of insurtech Abacai’s broking business Complete Cover Group. Thaker took over as CEO of Hiscox UK in March 2019 before leaving at the end of 2021. He has been replaced by former Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye. The former CEO of Complete Cover, Shaun Hooper, resigned his role as a director of CCG on 14 July this year, according to Companies House. Hooper, who was previously CEO of Cooper Gay and the chief operating officer of Bluefin
