Devitt grew 10% in run-up to Gallagher sale

Romford-based Devitt Insurance Services has posted 10% growth in turnover to £14.43m for 2021.

The broker was snapped up by Gallagher this February in a move that marked the consolidator’s entry into the motorbike and motorhome insurance markets in the UK.

A filing at Companies House detailed that Devitt’s post tax profit was also up ahead of the deal rising from £2.56m in 2020 to £3.62m in 2021.

“The growth in turnover was principally driven by organic growth from new and existing customers,” the motor specialist reported.

The document revealed that the client portfolio had grown by 3