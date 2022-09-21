Insurance Age

FCA recommends Biba works on risk pool “to limit commission costs” in flats insurance report

FCA
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of “significant concern” over some broker commissions in the multi-occupancy buildings insurance market and taken aim at a lack of transparency by the insurance sector in its dealings with leaseholders as well as “material issues and shortcomings” in data.

The authority today called on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and the Association of British Insurers to work on creating a risk pooling solution as it unveiled its recommendations and potential remedies to reform the market.

The FCA set out that it will work with the insurance industry and government to develop proposals for how the cross-industry pool could work in practice, including considering the role of the reinsurance sector.

It recommended Biba “engage with the design of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Most read

  1. UK Broker Awards 2022: Meet the winners
  2. Somerset Bridge reports £49m loss after Arch Re takeover
  3. Survey: How can brokers grow business in challenging times?
  4. FCA sets out pooling and lower commission in flats insurance review
  5. People Moves: 12-16 September 2022
  6. PIB buys super yacht specialist Zorab Insurance Services
  7. Car damage inflation cooling off - Jefferies

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: