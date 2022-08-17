Markel adapts charity and community groups product
Markel stated that the change had been made in response to broker feedback.
According to the insurer, charities above the £2m threshold typically have more complex requirements with larger organisations benefitting from an advice-led sale and Markel underwriters are on hand to offer full support for brokers where necessary.
It stated that the move was designed to benefit customers and brokers looking to place business in a time of challenging market conditions and also support Markel’s growth
