RSA posts UK underwriting loss
This was an improvement on the £143m loss in the same period of last year.
Net written premiums for the first half of 2022 were up by £23m year-on-year in the UK to £975m.
The insurer was sold to Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg in June 2021.
Post the deal the restructuring split out the likes of the Canadian and Scandinavian divisions leaving RSA Insurance Group owned by Intact and consisting of UK, Ireland, Europe and Middle East operations.
The Middle East operation was sold on 7
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- FCA reveals final rules on appointed representatives
- Experts warn of ‘huge threat’ and no ‘get out of jail’ card in FCA letters
- Brokers given three months ‘forbearance’ as FCA hits out at insurer fair value delay failures
- FCA letter sets out scale of watchdog’s fair value assessment frustrations
- Aviva strikes Azur HNW deal after exclusive talks
- Amanda Blanc joins BP board
- Jaime Swindle becomes CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Geo Underwriting