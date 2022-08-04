RSA posts UK underwriting loss

This was an improvement on the £143m loss in the same period of last year.

Net written premiums for the first half of 2022 were up by £23m year-on-year in the UK to £975m.

The insurer was sold to Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg in June 2021.

Post the deal the restructuring split out the likes of the Canadian and Scandinavian divisions leaving RSA Insurance Group owned by Intact and consisting of UK, Ireland, Europe and Middle East operations.

The Middle East operation was sold on 7