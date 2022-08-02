Experts warn of ‘huge threat’ and no ‘get out of jail’ card in FCA letters
The watchdog wrote to insurance manufacturers on 29 July expressing its dismay at firms leaving fair value assessments to the last minute when they have to be completed by 30 September. A further letter to distributors on the same day has given brokers a three-month extended ‘forbearance’ due the knock-on effect.
One market specialist who declined to be named defined the FCA has having told manufacturers that they had “not done a fantastic job” and were running late which was “putting the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]eage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Brokers given three months ‘forbearance’ as FCA hits out at insurer fair value delay failures
- FCA letter sets out scale of watchdog’s fair value assessment frustrations
- Jaime Swindle becomes CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Geo Underwriting
- Property pricing up 6% in Q2
- News analysis: Should brokers have formal qualifications?
- Jensten buys MGA Origin
- Clear buys GSI Commercial Services