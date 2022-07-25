Romero sells Booking Protect to Cover Genius

Founded in 2014, Booking Protect took just four years to grow to nearly £3m turnover in 2018 providing embedded ticket protection for ticket sellers, platforms and live event companies around the world. It has since grown further reaching two million policy sales in the year to May 2022.

The deal for an undisclosed sum will see Booking Protect’s team move to Cover Genius and its more than 350 partners benefit from the XCover platform.

Cover Genius works with some of the world’s largest digital