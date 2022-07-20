Allianz names Ashish Patel as COO

Smith had been with the business since 2009 becoming COO in 2016. The role has been held by Gavin Dresher on an interim basis since her departure.

Allianz Holdings, which includes Allianz Insurance and LV, detailed that Patel will have responsibility for overseeing operations and technology, including for its transformation programme featuring digital experience for customers. He will also join the Allianz Holdings executive committee.

Patel has worked for the Allianz Group for nine years