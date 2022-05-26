Broker FSCS levy plummets to £5m for 2022/23 from expected £68m
In November the FSCS’ indicative levy had put the broker bill at £67.7m.
The drop, the FSCS explained, was due to the general insurance distribution class in which brokers sit no longer having to make a £59m retail pool contribution to the life distribution and investment intermediation class.
The compensation service detailed that it no longer expected the LDII class to breach its annual levy limit and so did not need other classes to make up the shortfall.
For the broker class it added: “We
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Policy Expert signs six-year £2bn capacity deal with R&Q Accredited Europe
- Ataraxia increases its stake in Manchester-based JTS
- GRP-owned DCJ buys SM Commercial
- SEIB adds Lloyd & Whyte CEO to board
- HDI restructures UK & Ireland operations
- Brickell seeks to cancel £482m R&Q takeover deal
- FCA confirms 33 broker investigations