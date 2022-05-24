HDI restructures UK & Ireland operations
According to the provider the changes are designed to deliver products and services more effectively, putting broker partners and clients at the forefront of the proposition as well as creating a platform for staff to develop their careers in both businesses.
The existing governance structures for both HDIG and HGS will remain in place.
Current HDI Global Specialty UK branch managing director Richard Taylor has been appointed to lead the operation in a new role as UK and Ireland CEO
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- FCA confirms 33 broker investigations
- Ataraxia increases its stake in Manchester-based JTS
- Ardonagh buys Alice Castle
- Aviva enters exclusive discussions to buy Azur’s HNW operation
- SEIB adds Lloyd & Whyte CEO to board
- Marsh McLennan responds to reports it is broking for oil pipeline project
- Blog: Nine ways to reduce risk in tech firm contracts