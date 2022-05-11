Insurance Age

Ardonagh launches internship and graduate scheme

apprentice-training
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

CCL is a global not for profit educational institution specialising in leadership research and development.

Ardonagh detailed that the academy will consist of six development programmes with the academy aiming to empower existing and future talent with the modern leadership mindset needed to successfully build and grow the insurance businesses of the future.

The paid internship programme and structured graduate scheme will start in 2023 and use Ardonagh’s footprint of offices to connect

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

To continue reading...

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Biba urges FCA to step in as Lloyds moves to close undesignated client money accounts
  2. AUB Group to purchase Tysers for £500m
  3. Carlyle funds buy NSM in £1.44bn deal
  4. The tech toolbox: What do brokers need?
  5. PremFina takes from Close Brothers to build senior team
  6. Broking Success: Strength in Scotland
  7. David Williams joins Qlaims in first NED role

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: