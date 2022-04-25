Amanda Blanc to co-chair Treasury’s climate transition plan taskforce

HM Treasury formally launched the taskforce today to develop the “gold standard” for UK firms’ climate transition plans.

The taskforce’s launch forms part of the chancellor’s commitment at COP26 where Rishi Sunak set out proposals to make the UK the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre.

Under the rules announced by the chancellor in November the government is requiring large companies and certain financial sector firms to publish a transition plan from 2023.

The new regime being